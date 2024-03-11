JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,060,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,967,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $212,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Shares of NTRS opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

