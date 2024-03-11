Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.9 %

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

BELFB opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.