Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,582 Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $70,951.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $518.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.65. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $77.50.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

