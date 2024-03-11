Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Safehold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Safehold Trading Up 4.1 %

Safehold stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a current ratio of 36.61. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.65%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

