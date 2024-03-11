KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lessened by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

KEY stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

