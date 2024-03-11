Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after buying an additional 112,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,759,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $536.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

