Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 83,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,795,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LANC. DA Davidson began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $205.36 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

