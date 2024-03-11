Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,680 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $69.45 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

