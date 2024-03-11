Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,364 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after buying an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after buying an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after buying an additional 265,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,251,000 after buying an additional 924,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,432. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.21 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

