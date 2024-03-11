Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $67.20 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

