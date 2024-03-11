Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,228,000 after acquiring an additional 407,538 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,527,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $52.91 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.