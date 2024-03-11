Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 698 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 167.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chemed alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $640.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $595.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.04. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $652.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.