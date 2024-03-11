Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 7,106 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

