Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.48 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

