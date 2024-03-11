Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 833.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 233,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Dover by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Dover by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $171.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.