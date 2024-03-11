Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 616.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

