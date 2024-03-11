Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $547,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 36.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in nVent Electric by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $68.58 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $11,818,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,976.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $11,818,145.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,976.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

