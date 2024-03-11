Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1,942.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in RPM International by 1,735.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in RPM International by 274.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in RPM International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $117.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM International

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.