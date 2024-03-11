Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $613,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bruker by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $91.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

