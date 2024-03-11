Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,473,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $159.84 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.22.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

