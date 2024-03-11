Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $42.38 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.99.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. Research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,434,053.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,688 shares of company stock valued at $28,669,034 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

