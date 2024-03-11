Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,360 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,660 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $2,834,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,824 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,047 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $1,707,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.22 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

