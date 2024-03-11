Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,181 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in PriceSmart by 15.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 79,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 61.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $82.90 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.