Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $47,086,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $183.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $185.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

