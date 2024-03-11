Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 15,810 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $67.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.