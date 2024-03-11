Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 171,948 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171,948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $159.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.90. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

