Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $592,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 57,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in DHT by 51.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in DHT by 3,696.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Price Performance

NYSE:DHT opened at $11.10 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

