Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $185.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.96. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $122.10 and a 12-month high of $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

