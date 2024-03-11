Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Lear by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 273,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after acquiring an additional 73,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lear by 20.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after acquiring an additional 182,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 24.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $140.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49. Lear has a 52 week low of $117.79 and a 52 week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

