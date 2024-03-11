Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 32,170 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,144,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $52,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.