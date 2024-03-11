Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,379 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $56,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $1,140.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.71. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

