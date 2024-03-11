Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $55,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,849,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $116.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

