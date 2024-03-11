Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $54,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $998,490 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

