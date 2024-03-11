Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,492,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,705 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $58,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $443,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Match Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 308,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,798,000 after buying an additional 377,745 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Match Group by 2,450.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 149,465 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Match Group's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

