Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,048 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $68,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

