Legal & General Group Plc Has $53.36 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,356 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $53,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,960.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 29.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $264.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $275.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

