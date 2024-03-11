Legal & General Group Plc Has $60.02 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,074 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $60,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $27,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $77.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

