Legal & General Group Plc Has $67.64 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 814,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $67,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $99.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.