Legal & General Group Plc Has $69.12 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,546,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,008 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $69,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,928,000 after acquiring an additional 670,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after buying an additional 188,754 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,597,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,508,000 after buying an additional 224,261 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

