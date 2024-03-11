Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,447 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Flex were worth $61,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 48,097,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Flex by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Flex by 580,549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,056 shares of company stock worth $3,770,318. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLEX opened at $29.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

