Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,743,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,561 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $66,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

