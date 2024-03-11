Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $57,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

NYSE:CRL opened at $266.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.76 and a 200-day moving average of $210.06. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

