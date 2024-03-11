Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 15,579 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $65,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,553.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,623.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,480.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,422.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.