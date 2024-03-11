Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 524,009 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,606,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $56,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Open Text by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,144,000 after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Open Text by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

