Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $61,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,456 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $912.20 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $939.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $800.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $661.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

