Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,514,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,458 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $60,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

