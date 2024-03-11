Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,532 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,532 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $61,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Teleflex by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $224.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

