Legal & General Group Plc Sells 21,615 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $63,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 433,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,275,000.

Insulet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PODD opened at $179.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.