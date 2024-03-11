Legal & General Group Plc Sells 233,847 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,847 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in APA were worth $64,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

