Legal & General Group Plc Sells 78,371 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,371 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $69,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,503 shares of company stock worth $8,916,478 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

